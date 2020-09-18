https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-tucker-carlson-full-show-rbg-discussion/

My hope is that a Conservative woman judge is nominated by Trump and whether the Senate picks up on it immediately or not, I think the clarity of the choice will be a relief for Republicans who are running for re-election and for their base of voters. The ones running will be able to be in their districts, not Washington, DC.

And it’s a given that whomever Trump chooses will be TRASHED by the Dems…so let them do it. My bet is that the majority of Americans don’t want anymore street violence, threats of it and anarchy and all around general negativity.

And the case can be made very strongly, since any judge Trump picks will be pro-life, that the placement of abortion clinics in predominately black communities is a real attack to the very fabric of those communities and to the black family and black men and women. Trump’s record with the black community is strong. I believe he will be trusted to continue that fight.

Liberal women are all about abortion on demand. Let them have that fight with a Conservative WOMAN Justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

