https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/18/watch-president-trump-responds-to-the-death-of-ruth-bader-ginsburg/

It appears that President Trump learned of the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg from reporters on the tarmac after his rally in Minnesota:

Trump seemed not to know about RGB passing when asked on tarmac here in Minnesota. “She just died?” he asked. Praised her as an “amazing woman” who lived “amazing life” and said he was sad to hear the news. Did not respond to q on naming new justice — Justin Sink (@justinsink) September 19, 2020

“She led an amazing life”:

“I’m sad to hear that,” said Pres Trump, informed by the press pool that word of Justice Ginsburg had died was released during his speech. “I didn’t know that. She led an amazing life,” he said of Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/DrDuhDCjHn — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 19, 2020

Watch:

President Trump on death of Justice Ginsburg: “She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that…She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I’m actually sad to hear that.” pic.twitter.com/6oKuL671qO — CSPAN (@cspan) September 19, 2020

Shouldn’t the president’s staff have told him?

top-notch staff work in MN — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 19, 2020

So, if the president just learned about her death after the rally, who ordered the flags lowered at the White House?

NEW via @kaitlancollins & @Acosta: American flag over the White House is lowered to half staff out of respect for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #CNN #RIPRBG pic.twitter.com/CSYPgUoeLT — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) September 19, 2020

As for Trump supporters, they didn’t seem to think the vacancy would become an election issue:

Thought it was sort of interesting that none of the Trump voters I just spoke to outside this Trump rally in Bemidji saw the news of RBG’s death as a huge election issue. Got a mix of, “It’ll energize both sides” and “I don’t think it’ll matter, everyone’s made up their mind” — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) September 19, 2020

