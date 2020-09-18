https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-sunny-hostin-rudely-interrupts-kim-klacik-on-the-view-what-planet-are-you-living-on

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin demonstrated her disdain for black conservative thinkers once again this week when she rudely interrupted black Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik during her appearance on the show.

The testy exchange began when Klacik was discussing her support in the black community of Baltimore and how the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected peoples’ lives.

“I believe the coronavirus pandemic would affect us more, I mean look at my campaign ad. Look at the living conditions. That would affect us more. Absolutely, that is why I am running for office,” said Klacik.

At that moment, co-host Joy Behar jumped in to scold Klacik for not blaming President Trump more for the economic hardships facing black Americans.

“C’mon, Kim. Excuse me, I have to say something to you. He told Bob Woodward that it was a very serious issue and it’s airborne and that it was terrible, and then he went out and told the American people don’t wear masks, it’s all going to go away,” said Behar. “You have to put some blame on your president. I’m sorry. You are putting it on something extraneous here. Talk to the points, please.”

Joy Behar was referencing the statements President Trump made to Bob Woodward about downplaying the COVID-19 threat. Dr. Anthony Fauci immediately defended the president, saying he was simply acting in accordance with medical experts.

“I didn’t get any sense that he was distorting anything,” Fauci told Fox News. “In my discussions with him, they were always straightforward about the concerns that we had. We related that to him. When he would go out, I’d hear him discussing the same sort of things.”

During the same interview on “The View,” things took an aggressive turn when Klacik attacked Joy Behar for appearing as a “beautiful African woman” in a Halloween costume in her youth.

“Is this Joy speaking? Is the same Joy who paraded around in blackface not too long ago. C’mon, Joy, I don’t think you should be asking these questions,” she said.

“That’s not true. Excuse me, excuse me! The black community had my back; they know that that was not blackface. That was an hommage,” Behar shot back.

“The black community has my back as well,” Klacik responded.

At that moment, co-host Sunny Hostin immediately interjected and would not let Klacik respond.

“The black community has your back!? The black community has your back!? Honey, the black community did not vote for you. The black community did not vote for you. What planet are you living on?” asked Hostin without letting Klacik answer.

“It was a special election- ” Klacik interjected.

“What planet are you living on?” Hostin interrupted.

“Sunny, can I speak?” asked Klacik. “It was a special election while we were still under lockdown and I could not talk to people.”

“Wooow! Woooow!” Hostin loudly said as she shook her head.

“That was very immature, but thank you for having me,” Klacik concluded.

Last week, Sunny Hostin referred to black conservatives as “props” the Republicans use to garner black votes.

