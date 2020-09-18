https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-trump-reacts-to-justice-ginsburgs-passing-says-she-led-an-amazing-life

After finishing up a campaign rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, President Donald Trump reacted with sadness to the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passing away, saying that he hadn’t heard about it, but that she “led an amazing life.”

“Wow, I didn’t know that. You’re telling me now for the first time,” said Trump, who was standing on an airplane tarmac. “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman—whether you agreed or not—she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.”

“I’m actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that,” said the president.

Trump’s reaction was captured on a video later posted by C-Span on Twitter.

President Trump on death of Justice Ginsburg: “She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that…She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I’m actually sad to hear that.” pic.twitter.com/6oKuL671qO — CSPAN (@cspan) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87 due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the Supreme Court said in a statement late Friday evening.

Upon the news breaking, Republican lawmakers released statements reacting similarly to the president, calling attention to the Supreme Court justice’s trailblazing life.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer who served the Supreme Court—and the country—faithfully for 27 years. My prayers go out to her family during this time,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer who served the Supreme Court—and the country—faithfully for 27 years. My prayers go out to her family during this time. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 19, 2020

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Justice Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court,” said Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC). “While I had many differences with her on legal philosophy, I appreciate her service to our nation. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.”

While I had many differences with her on legal philosophy, I appreciate her service to our nation. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also released a statement honoring Ginsburg’s life, which he called “extraordinary” for the number of personal and professional challenges she overcame. He added: “Her intelligence and determination earned her respect and admiration throughout the legal world, and indeed throughout the entire nation, which now grieves alongside her family, friends, and colleagues.”

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

McConnell also vowed to bring a Supreme Court nominee of Trump’s up for a vote. Although the White House has not released a statement as of publication indicating that Trump will nominate anyone, ABC News reports, citing multiple sources, that the White House will nominate someone to the Supreme Court in the coming days.

The ABC News report was published prior to Trump’s remarks saying that he had not yet heard of the justice’s passing.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

