This video James Woods shared called ‘The Democrat Zone’ is something else. And to his point, everything after Rod Serling is REAL which makes it all the more terrifying.

To his other point, watch it fast before Twitter takes it down.

Heh.

This is nuts.

Naturally the Democrats will work with Twitter to take this down, so watch it quick. It’s over the top, but shockingly, every clip (after Rod Serling, of course) is real. pic.twitter.com/6EFCgCbKMJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 18, 2020

We are seriously in The Democrat Zone.

Gawd help us all.

Twitter is an extension of the Democrat party — Denlesks (@Denlesks) September 18, 2020

Seems that way sometimes.

😱. If this doesn’t scare people, I don’t know what will. I little sick to my stomach 🤢 — Cindy Ward (@ThewardmomCindy) September 18, 2020

Rod Serling!!!! — Susan Cheatham (@SusanCheatham7) September 18, 2020

He rules!

Interestingly enough, it’s scary enough withOUT the Twilight Zone guy.

Meep.

***

