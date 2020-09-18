https://www.dailywire.com/news/were-not-gonna-take-it-twisted-sister-lead-singer-dee-snider-tells-anti-mask-advocates-to-stop-using-song

Anti-maskers are not gonna take it anymore, but “Twisted Sister” lead singer Dee Snider says they need to pick somebody else’s song as their anthem.

After a group of anti-maskers paraded around a Target in Florida while playing the hit 80s song “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” Dee Snider publicly denounced them on social media.

“No…these selfish a**holes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit,” he tweeted.

No…these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit https://t.co/LPDAjSszbf — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) September 16, 2020

As reported by the New York Post, video of the anti-mask protest went viral on social media showing a group of MAGA supporters throwing off their masks and playing the hit song.

A rowdy group of anti-maskers marched through a Target in Florida and shouted at other shoppers to “Take off that mask,” viral video shows. Footage on Twitter Tuesday showed the crowd parading around the aisles of the store — located in Ft. Lauderdale, according to HuffPost — and disregarding the store’s face mask requirement as one of them exclaims, “We’re not going to take it anymore!”

“In celebration of Burn Your Mask Day we decided to spread some freedom dust over the shoppers and employees of Target!” user Chris Nelson wrote in the description of the YouTube video “Maskless Flash Mob at Target!”

Dee Snider’s condemnation of the anti-maskers comes on the same week that former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher called wearing masks “cowardly” while lamenting the “many f***ing liberties being taken away” while speaking on Matt Morgan’s “Funny How?” podcast.

“I choose not to wear one. If I get the virus, it’s on me. If every other c**t’s gonna wear a mask, I’m not gonna catch it off them. And if I’ve got it, they’re not gonna catch it off me. I just think it’s a piss-take,” he said.

“I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going, ‘Can you put your mask on?’ on the train, ‘because the transport police will get on and fine you a thousand pounds. But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating,’” he recalled. “So I was saying, ‘Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me, but see me having a sandwich and go, leave him, he’s having his lunch?’”

“Why do you have to wear one when you’re having a f–king haircut, but you don’t have to wear one in the pub?” he added.

When the podcast host tried to reason with him about masks, Gallagher called him a “cowardly germophobe.”

Celebrities from Tom Hanks to Matthew McConnaughey to Anna Camp have all advocated for people to wear masks and denounced those who refused to do so.

“I don’t get it. I simply do not get it. It is literally the least you can do,” said Tom Hanks in July. “And if anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least you can do, I wouldn’t trust them with a driver’s license. I mean when you drive a car you have to obey speed limits, you got to use your turn signals, you have to avoid hitting pedestrians.”

“If you can’t do those three things, then I get it. You shouldn’t be driving a car. If you can’t wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I got no respect for you, man. I don’t buy your argument,” he added.

