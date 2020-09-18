https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/18/whistleblower-olivia-troyes-resignation-letter-sounds-very-different-from-her-wapo-interview-attacking-trumps-covid-response/

Former White House COVID official, Olivia Troye, said some fairly ugly things about Trump and his COVID response in a BOMBSHELL interview with the Washington Post. Ok, so since it’s WaPo most of us just pointed and laughed but still …

Seems her comments to WaPo were VERY different from her comments when she resigned.

“I have witnessed first hand how dedicated and committed all of you have been to doing the right thing.” Read disgruntled former detailee Olivia Troye’s departure email from 2 months ago, when she praised the Trump Administration’s coronavirus response: https://t.co/MZcEmqD2R7 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2020

From the Washington Examiner:

In an interview with the Washington Post published on Thursday, Olivia Troye became the first official who worked extensively on the pandemic response to speak out against Trump, saying that his actions cost lives. “The president’s rhetoric and his own attacks against people in his administration trying to do the work, as well as the promulgation of false narratives and incorrect information of the virus, has made this ongoing response a failure,” she said. However, White House officials familiar with her work say she did not raise concerns during her time as an adviser and delivered glowing praise when she left. “For the past six months, it has been an absolute honor working closely with all of you and your staffs, as part of the brain trust that has valiantly faced the challenges of fighting what has been one of the worst pandemics of our generation,” she wrote on July 23, according to the text of her letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. “Having been on several conference calls into the late-night hours starting in January, to supporting you day and night in every possible way to help you succeed in this mission, I have witnessed first hand how dedicated and committed all of you have been to doing the right thing.”

Troye’s boss was Lt General Keith Kellogg, who says “she was no longer capable of keeping up with her day-to-day duties.” “never once during her detail did she every express any concern regarding the Administration’s response to the Coronavirus to anyone in her chain of command” pic.twitter.com/OxJ4gni2ae — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2020

She became disgruntled when she got paid to be disgruntled. — Trumplican (@RRTrumplican) September 17, 2020

“If we would have gotten ahead on that (masks for all) and stressed the importance of it, we could have slowed the spread significantly.” Uhh, CDC didn’t advise masks for all until EARLY APRIL. Fauci said in March ON 60 Minutes that masks did nothing. She’s employing hindsight. — Xi Whiz! (@alyssasaridvaj) September 17, 2020

Hindsight is always 20/20.

True story.

