The White House lowered its flags to half-staff Friday evening in memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The White House had not issued a formal statement in response to Ginsburg’s passing by press time. President Donald Trump was delivering campaign remarks in Minnesota when the news broke.

Unaware of her passing, the president vowed to “nominate judges and justices who interpret the Constitution as written,” He noted that the as many as “four” potential Supreme Court nominations, the 2020 election would be “the most important election in the history of the country.”

