Kimberly Klacik went on with the ‘ladies’ on The View today and they were super supportive, kind, and really listened to what Kimberly had to say …

JUST KIDDING.

They were rude, snotty, disrespectful and so incapable of listening to a differing view, cut Kimberly off.

Just watch Joy Behar’s behavior, she’s really awful:

Joy says the Black community had her back.

In order to lecture a Black woman.

Think about that for a minute.

She really is ridiculous.

Whoa.

Mind blown.

Excellent point.

***

