Mega-pop star Lady Gaga opined in an interview with Billboard that Americans are white supremacists from birth, saying that “we all drink the poison that is white supremacy.”

She claimed that she is trying very hard to get rid of this “poison.” Gaga also stated her believe that “All music is Black music. That’s just a fact.”

“Social justice is not just a literacy, it’s a lifestyle,” she said. “I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life.”

“Do I think there’s such a thing as performative activism?” She asked. “Yes. Do I think there’s been true activism that’s been very important and needed? Yes. Do I believe Black lives matter? Yes. Do I believe this is going to get louder? Yes. Do I believe it should? Yes.”

“I wish to tell you today that though there is much to be sad about, there is also much to be celebrated. You are watching what is a pivotal moment in this [country’s] evolution… change will happen and it will be for the better.”

Gaga also talked in the interview about how people need to wear face masks as a sign of respect. “It’s really wrong for us to go, ‘I’m uncomfortable [with wearing a mask] because I can’t breathe. Give me a break. Show some respect for the people who are there for us when we dial 911.”

Back in March, Gaga had received praise from the WHO and its director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, because of her cooperation with the organization in spreading their message.