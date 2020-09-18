https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517167-schumer-ruth-bader-ginsburg-seat-should-be-filled-by-next-president

Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerMcConnell accuses Democrats of sowing division by ‘downplaying progress’ on election security Warren, Schumer introduce plan for next president to cancel ,000 in student debt Schumer lashes out at Trump over ‘blue states’ remark: ‘What a disgrace’ MORE (D-N.Y.) said on Friday night that the Senate should wait until next year to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump’s Supreme Court list reveals influence of Clarence Thomas President Nancy Pelosi? Don’t underestimate what she might do in office MORE‘s death.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Schumer said in a tweet.

Schumer’s tweet comes less than an hour after news broke that Ginsburg had died on Friday at 87, throwing a landmine into an already chaotic presidential election year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schumer’s tweet is a word-for-word copy of a statement that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell focuses on confirming judicial nominees with COVID-19 talks stalled McConnell accuses Democrats of sowing division by ‘downplaying progress’ on election security Warren, Schumer introduce plan for next president to cancel ,000 in student debt MORE (R-Ky.) released in 2016 after the election-year death of the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

It also points to the looming battle over whether or not Senate Republicans will try to fill the seat in an election year, after leaving Scalia’s seat open until 2017 when President Trump Donald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE appointed and the GOP-controlled Senate confirmed Justice Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchConservatives see glaring omission on Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist Cruz says he wouldn’t accept Supreme Court nomination Trump’s Supreme Court list reveals influence of Clarence Thomas MORE.

McConnell, who is up for reelection, has vowed that he will try to fill an open seat. His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about Ginsburg’s passing.

“If you’re asking me a hypothetical … we would fill it,” McConnell told Fox News in February.

But a handful of Republicans have been non-committal about if they would support filing an election-year vacancy, though they will likely face intense pressure from conservative activists and their own colleagues to do so. With a 53-47 majority, McConnell could lose three GOP senators and still let Vice President Pence break a tie.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

