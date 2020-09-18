https://www.dailywire.com/news/woman-to-reporter-on-killed-trump-supporter-tough-luck-dont-be-a-trump-supporter-in-portland

Political commentator and reporter James Klug took to the streets of Portland to ask residents what they think of the violent protesting in the area, and how Trump supporters should be treated.

In one of the more shocking segments, one woman celebrated and laughed when Klug informed her that a Trump supporter was killed in Portland last month by an alleged Antifa member.

“In Portland, there was a shooting of a Trump supporter, recently,” Klug tells the woman, to which she responds, “Awesome!,” and laughs.

“So the f*** what?” she continues. “He got shot. Is he alive?”

“I believe he died,” Klug tells her.

“Tough luck,” she callously remarks. “Dont be a f***ing Trump supporter in Portland.”

Asked about Trump supporter who was murdered in cold-blood in Portland, leftist woman responds: “Tough luck. Don’t be a f**king Trump supporter in Portland.”pic.twitter.com/dF9h2jaYH6 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 17, 2020

The clip went viral, grabbing the attention of Donald Trump Jr., who captioned the post, “Sick and twisted!”

Last month, Trump supporter Aaron Jay Danielson was fatally shot in Portland, allegedly “hunted” by an apparent left-wing Antifa member after the two were spotted wearing Patriot Prayer hats, one eye-witness said.

“We’ve got a couple of ’em right here, pull it out, pull it out!” the alleged witness recounted them saying, during an interview posted to YouTube by The Common Sense Conservative.

“They executed my partner; they hunted him down; they hunted us down,” the alleged witness recalled. “They recognized our Patriot Prayer hats.”

“They identified our hats. ‘We’ve got a couple of ’em right here; we’ve got a couple of ’em right here, pull it out pull it out,’” he said. “That’s what they said. We turned around, I didn’t even, it didn’t even register until the shots went off and they took off running. … The shooter took off running, and you know, it takes a second for you to process everything that happened, you know.”

The Patriot Prayer member said he processed that he was shot at and that he was okay, but when he turned to Danielson, he saw he was hit, later understanding he was shot in the chest. “They blew out his heart.” “Jay’s dead because he believes something different,” he said, noting that the victim was not a “xenophobe” or any other “-ism.”

Earlier this month, the man connected to the killing, 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl, spoke to VICE News.

“Lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on because there’s been a lot of propaganda put out there,” Reinoehl said.

“I had no choice, I mean, I had a choice, I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color, but I wasn’t gonna do that,” he added.

Reinoehl was soon after fatally shot by law enforcement officials as they tried to close in on the left-wing activist in connection to the alleged murder of Danielson.

Another Portland resident who spoke to Klug, told the commentator, “We are here to stay, like, if it take throwing f***ing fireworks at policemen, like, it has to happen.”

I thought it was the cops who were inciting violence 👀 pic.twitter.com/4fCFYUy3Li — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) September 17, 2020

In Klug’s full video, posted to his YouTube page, most of the residents he interviewed seemed okay with, or even applauded the destructive form of protest in downtown Portland, though some did reject the violence.

