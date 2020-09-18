https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/woman-tries-shame-cvs-manager-calling-cops-black-shoplifters-stunt-backfires-spectacularly/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) A woman filmed herself berating a CVS manager in Washington, DC for calling the police on two black shoplifters — and the stunt backfired in her face spectacularly.

Charity Sade, a self-described “she/her comedian, writer, activist,” has locked her Twitter account and changed her handle after the video of her trying to shame the CVS manager for doing his job went viral.

During her bizarre tirade, she claimed that the manager could have got the thieves killed by calling the police, since they are black.

