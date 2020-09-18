https://www.theepochtimes.com/womans-remains-found-in-luggage-of-man-visiting-relatives-police_3505830.html

Illinois police made a gruesome discovery in a suitcase belonging to a man who traveled from Kentucky to the state while on a Greyhound bus.

Police told The Associated Press that Melvin Martin Jr., 30, was being charged as a fugitive fleeing prosecution and faces an extradition hearing back to Kentucky. He is being held in police custody and is facing extradition back to Kentucky.

Markham Police Chief Terry White told WBBM that family members of Martin allegedly alerted the authorities after he never unpacked the case and kept guarding them.

“There were some early reports of a foul odor coming from the bags,” White said.

When Martin went to the library on Tuesday, he left the suitcases behind, police said.

“A human body part was discovered. They immediately backed away and called police,” White said.

“You see stuff like this on TV. You don’t see stuff like this from your across-street neighbor,” neighbor David Scott said.

Officials said that Martin traveled with the suitcase from Kentucky.

“He brought with him luggage – two, three bags,” White told CBS Chicago.

Louisville police officials told WLKY that the finding in Illinois led them to a home in the 600 block of N. Hite Street in the city, according to WKLY. They found evidence of a homicide at the home.

Police told AP that the victim’s death resulted from a domestic assault.

The suspected victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification, authorities said.

Markham is about 23 miles south of Chicago.

Other details about the case were not provided by police.

