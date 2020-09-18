https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wow-actor-jim-caviezel-goes-off-milquetoast-christian-leaders-cancel-culture-rolls-eyes-fox-news-host-downplays-stand-faith-video/

Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel went on with Shannon Bream on FOX @ Night to discuss his latest movie Infidel that explores Christian persecution in the Middle East.

Infidel will hit theaters across the country this weekend.

During the interview Caviezel went off on the milk toast Christian leaders who are silent in this age of Cancel Culture and who say nothing as politicians shut down churches but open liquor stores and abortion clinics.

Jim Caviezel says the Gospels are “very much alive today.”

He went on to say “it’s a bloody shame” that you cannot tell the difference between priests, bishops and politicians.

This was a POWERFUL WITNESS to Christ.

Then when he was through talking he appeared to roll his eyes as Shannon Bream seemingly downplayed his Stand of Faith.

This was a powerful segment.

