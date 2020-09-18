https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wow-watch-unhinged-joy-behar-explode-attack-gop-candidate-kim-klacik-called-wearing-blackface/

What an Unhinged Thug!

Republican Congressional Candidate Kim Klacik went on The View on Friday.

It was a total hit job as it usually is when a conservative goes on with these angry street thugs.

During her appearance the leftist hacks asked Kim about Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

Kim CORRECTLY pointed out that if DEMOCRATS and GREEDY REPUBLICANS had not sent all of our manufacturing jobs to China the country would have been better equipped to face the pandemic.

Kim’s right.

That’s when angry thug Joy Behar went on the attack.

Kim responded with this dynamite response, “Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?”

Oh my!

This set Behar off!!

Wow! What a wicked angry monster!

Behar even went so far as to insist the black community had her back for wearing blackface!

The gall of these racist lefties!!

Then the other View ‘ladies’ defended Joy and then Joy cut Kim Klacik off, completely. Imagine, they forbid a black woman candidate to speak, in the USA today, and they call themselves “democrats”.

In a combative exchange w/ @kimKBaltimore, @JoyVBehar defends wearing blackface: “They know that that was not blackface. That was an homage. Oh, please.” pic.twitter.com/jQg2jDu8fv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 18, 2020

