You may have seen this tweet making the rounds since last night. In case you missed it, Cornel West totally converted Tucker Carlson to democratic socialism:

Explicitly!

Or … not:

Here’s the interview, posted to YouTube on July 6, 2018:

Gee, it sure doesn’t sound like Tucker Carlson’s a fan of democratic socialism …

We’re definitely shocked.

Jack’s product is doing just what it’s supposed to, thank you very much.

