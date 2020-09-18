https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-wore-blackface-kim-klacik-calls-out-joy-behar-to-her-face/

Posted by Kane on September 18, 2020 12:23 pm

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Kim Klacik hammers Joy Behar in heated segment

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...