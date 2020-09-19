http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vdkTLbq1A1M/

Eleven people were shot, one fatally, between Friday 6 p.m. into Saturday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reports that a shooting that occurred Saturday morning left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk “in the 5000-block of West Monroe Street” around 2:15 a.m. when an occupant of a vehicle in an alley opened fire, striking him. He is in critical condition.

A 41-year-old man was also left in critical condition during another Saturday morning shooting. He was driving his vehicle just before 1 a.m. when he heard gunshots and “realized he was hit in the head.”

The overnight fatality occurred just after 10 p.m. Friday, “in the 5700-block of West Midway Park.” A 27-year-old was sitting in his car when police believe someone walked up and fired multiple shots into the vehicle. The 27-year-old was hit in the face and chest and died from his wounds.

Breitbart News reported that 15 were shot, two fatally, on Tuesday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, which that followed a Monday on which 14 were shot and two were killed.

Breitbart News reported more than 35 people were shot Friday, September 11, 2020, into the morning of Sunday, September 13, 2020.

