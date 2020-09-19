https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/52-likely-voters-think-senate-should-delay-confirming-scotus-nominee-until?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A new Scott Rasmussen poll finds 52% of likely voters think the Senate should delay filling the vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the presidential election.

A large minority of 41% think that the replacement nominee should be approved as soon as possible.

While 73% of Republicans want the swift confirmation of a nominee, 80% of Democrats favor delaying until the election has passed.

In the survey performed the day after Ginsburg’s passing, 64% of likely voters had a favorable view of her, compared to 16% with an unfavorable view and 20% who were not certain.

A majority (59%) of likely voters think Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should reveal who he would nominate to the nation’s high court if he wins the presidency. Sixty-six percent of Democrats want Biden to announce his Supreme Court picks, as do 57% of Independents and 52% of Republicans.

The full sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, according to ScottRasmussen.com.

