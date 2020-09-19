http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WyXQIoFbkTw/

Left-wing ActBlue raised a record amount of money from Friday evening until Saturday morning following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to ActBlue’s website, which keeps track of donations, Democrat candidates and causes raised nearly $31 million over a 12-hour period, which spanned from 9:00 p.m. Eastern to 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Saturday.

The online web tracker for donations was estimating $100,000 per minute for some time in the hours following Ginsburg’s death but slowly trickled. In the hour after Ginsburg’s death was made public, the group reported at least $1.5 million in donations:

Hey reporters wondering if this SCOTUS news is motivating Democrats. Here is a chart of donations to our fund to help elect Democrats to the Senate. Donate (or watch the number go up) here: https://t.co/KGWmpELi2L pic.twitter.com/XCEk21Wnyh — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 19, 2020

Once Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced a swift replacement process for Ginsburg’s seat, donations began pouring in more quickly.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said in a statement Friday evening.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign also appeared to use Ginsburg’s death to raise money ahead of the election in November via an email that vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) sent. The email also reiterated that “voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor” for Ginsburg.

“We cannot let them win this fight. Millions of Americans are counting on us to stand up, right now, and fight like hell to protect the Supreme Court — not just for today, but for generations to come,” the email stated. “The work of holding Senate Republicans accountable to the standard they set in 2016 starts now. To Joe and me, it is clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg.”

“But we know, like you do, that the most important thing we can do to protect that legacy is not just winning the White House, but electing a Senate majority that will confirm fair-minded Supreme Court appointees who believe in equal justice under the law,” Harris continued in the email.

“That’s why I’m asking you today to fight alongside me and to make sure that when the time comes, President Joe Biden can appoint a justice to Justice Ginsburg’s seat who will uphold the rule of law and fight for all of us,” the email added.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

