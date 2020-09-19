https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/angry-democrats-plan-mass-protests-mitch-mcconnells-home-offices-monday/

Democrats are taking the news of Justice Ginsburg’s passing very well.

And now this…

Angry Democrats are planning mass protests Monday at Senator Mitch McConnell’s offices and home in Washington DC.

The far left People’s Campaign released this announcement on Saturday.

WHAT: A sixth national Moral Monday March on McConnell to demand that the Senate majority leader stop the misery, meanness and mayhem created by his refusal to act in the greatest public health crisis of our times. This time, however, in addition to flooding his phone lines at offices in Kentucky and Washington, D.C., activists will hold caravans at them, loudly expressing their insistence that Sen. Mitch McConnell change his ways and unblock bills that help all people, including a fair and full COVID-19 stimulus bill, policing reform bill and money to protect the vote.

WHO: The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, co-chaired by Rev. Dr. William Barber and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, along with state leaders and activists and actress Ashley Judd, who grew up in Kentucky and graduated from the University of Kentucky.

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Central/3:30 p.m. Eastern Monday, Sept. 21

WHERE: Caravans will drive around McConnell’s offices in Kentucky: London, Lexington, Fort Wright, Louisville, Bowling Green and Paducah and his home in Washington, D.C. Email [email protected] if you want to join a caravan. You can also join online at www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream.

WHY: McConnell and his enablers must stop playing politics with the lives of poor and low-income people. McConnell’s sins include: suppressing the vote, sabotaging the USPS, stopping the stimulus, stealing healthcare, stifling living wages and separating families. We need a full and comprehensive COVID-19 relief package now, and we won’t relent until McConnell does by putting that bill on the Senate floor for a vote.

**The event will be captioned and ASL interpreted.