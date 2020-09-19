https://www.dcclothesline.com/2020/09/19/antifa-terrorist-michael-reinoehl-pointed-gun-at-police-when-he-was-shot-and-killed-detectives-confirm/

Michael Forest Reinoehl, the Antifa terrorist who murdered beloved Trump supporter Aaron Danielson in Portland last month, pointed a gun at police before he was shot, authorities revealed Thursday.

You mean he wasn’t just eating a gummy worm before suddenly being executed, as antifa and far-left activists were claiming? https://t.co/B1doYqGZ6k — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 18, 2020

From OregonLive:

Michael Forest Reinoehl pointed a handgun at officers when he was shot and killed near Lacey, Washington, by members of a federal task force who moved in to arrest him on a murder warrant in a fatal shooting of a Patriot Prayer supporter in Portland, authorities said Thursday. Detectives found Reinoehl was armed with a .380-caliber handgun when he was killed Sept. 3, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. Officers at the scene told investigators they saw Reinoehl point the gun at them, Thurston County Lt. Ray Brady said. A spent shell casing of that caliber was found in Reinoehl's station wagon and an AR-15-style .22-caliber rifle was located in the front seat, according to the Sheriff's Office. The serial number on the rifle had been removed. […] Reinoehl died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper torso, according to the county coroner.

“Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight,” Reinoehl said in an Instagram post on June 16. “There are so many of us protesters that are just protesting without a clue of where that will lead. That’s just the beginning that’s that where the fight starts. If that’s as far as you can take it thank you for your participation but please stand aside and support the ones that are willing to fight. I am 100 % ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters! … We do not want violence but we will not run from it either! … Today’s protesters and antifa are my brothers in arms.”

Portland police released surveillance stills showing Reinoehl readying his gun and stalking Danielson before the shooting.

Just days after Reinoehl was killed by police, Black Lives Matter activist Charles Robert Holliday-Smith reportedly attempted to kill a Trump supporter who attended a memorial for Danielson by running him down with a truck.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Black Lives Matter Activist Who Attempted to Kill Trump Supporter After Memorial for Man Murdered By Antifa HAS BEEN ARRESTED https://t.co/RSh6r0zQid — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 8, 2020

