https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/aoc-ginsburgs-death-radicalize-democrats-make-electing-joe-biden-focus/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said that the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg should ‘radicalize’ Democrats, urging her supporters to vote for Joe Biden whether they ‘like him or not.’

‘Let this moment radicalize you,’ Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, said in a 40-minute Instagram Live video posted late on Friday, which was viewed by more than 1.5 million people within 12 hours.

‘Let this moment really put everything into stark focus, because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives. And if anything, tonight is making that more clear to more people than ever before,’ she continued.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

