Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, launched an outrageous attack on those in “the political middle” on Friday, claiming without evidence that they are “willing to sacrifice immigrants.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the shocking attack while specifically talking about the need for her supporters to register to vote and show up to the polls.

“I’m not here to dismiss you. I’m not here to poo-poo you. I’m not here to say you’re wrong or that you’re a bad person,” she said. “What I’m here to say is that this year, this election, voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him. It’s a vote to let our democracy live another day. That’s what this is about.”

“We need to act in solidarity and protection for the most vulnerable people in our society who have already experienced the violent repercussions of this administration. And the reason we need to do that is because yes, the political middle is willing to sacrifice immigrants,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “The political middle too often is willing to play both sides when someone dies to police violence. Absolutely. That’s why we need to show up.”

“We need to show up because if we don’t show up, those people don’t get protected,” she claimed. “Our trans brothers and sisters will not be protected. Our immigrant brothers and sisters will not be protected. Our brothers and sisters who are not making a living wage, that are working at McDonald’s and that they aren’t being paid a living wage, or they’re working at Amazon and they’re being forced to work in unsafe conditions, we gotta show up for them.”

