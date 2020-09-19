https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/least-2-dead-14-wounded-shooting-house-party-rochester-new-york/

(USA TODAY) Two young adults were killed and 14 people wounded early Saturday in the largest Rochester shooting in memory, an act of violence that occurred at a backyard house party with more than 100 people present.

The violence occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue, at a residence located not far from the Rochester Public Market.

The identities of the two victims, one man and one woman, have not been made public pending notification of next of kin. Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons said both victims were in their late teens or early 20s.

