https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-anderson-cooper-busted-for-fake-social-distancing/
Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper are making a point of social distancing during the CNN Town Hall while on the stage.
But when they think they’ve gone to commercial break, they get so close to each other that Biden is whispering in Cooper’s ear: pic.twitter.com/ClZXrxFfSo
— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 18, 2020