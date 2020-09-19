https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bizarre-antifa-mayhem-in-philly/

BREAKING: Antifa mistakingly attacks an Anti-Trump protester calling him a Nazi Destroys his car while he tried to escape after he tried to assault content creator @realJamesKlug w/ a bar A dog is in the back, clearly terrified, & barks as black bloc smashes his windows pic.twitter.com/P2eXbS1Ru9 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

In Philly today, Antifa gets confused and attacks an anti-Trumper calling him a Nazi. They destroy his car while he tries to escape after he threatened journalist @realJamesKlug with a metal bar. A dog is in the back and barks as Marxists smash the windows.

This is what led to the assault on the man’s SUV…

BREAKING: a protester comes alongside creator @realJamesKlug with a bat and hits the ground next to him with force The crowd then turns on the man and confuses him for being a Trump supporter, calling him a Nazi They proceeded to destroy his car with hammers as he escaped pic.twitter.com/MPdP6Z1atf — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020