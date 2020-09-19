https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bizarre-antifa-mayhem-in-philly/

Posted by Kane on September 19, 2020 3:55 pm

In Philly today, Antifa gets confused and attacks an anti-Trumper calling him a Nazi. They destroy his car while he tries to escape after he threatened journalist @realJamesKlug with a metal bar. A dog is in the back and barks as Marxists smash the windows.

This is what led to the assault on the man’s SUV…

