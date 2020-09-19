https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-patriot-drops-truth-bomb-in-street-interview-excellent/

In my family growing up, our door was always open. It did not matter what the color of your skin was, if you needed help, it was there. We did not care about race, but only about need. We lived on a highway and often people were injured in the intersection in front of our house. They always found help when they needed it at our house. When Dr Martin Luther King spoke his famous “I have a dream speach”, I heard it live on TV. It was not news to our family. Long before this we were taught, believed and practiced that what mattered was the quality of your character, not the color of your skin. I do not think that Dr. King would be impressed with groups today where character is non existant and the color of a person’s skin is all that matters.

