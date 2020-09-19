https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/blm-bish-at-cvs-is-freaking-nuts/
CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Video recorded by Charity Sadé (@charindc), a BLM activist in DC, shows her confronting & recording a CVS pharmacy staff person who called police on thieves. She accuses the employee of endangering the lives of black people. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/6YiHR7XFTa
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 18, 2020
Thou shalt not call the cops on shoplifters…
One of the shoplifters had an existing arrest warrant out on him but they didn’t arrest him because of the activist making a fuss.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 18, 2020
Here ya go: pic.twitter.com/meoib8Rv40
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 18, 2020
“Who do we protect? Black criminals”
BLM and antifa hold another street protest in Seattle. Meanwhile, Chicago BLM is organizing protests in support of looters arrested last weekend, calling it “reparations.” #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/5ebKtJHLP6
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 14, 2020