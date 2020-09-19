https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/09/19/breaking-trump-calls-for-filling-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-seat-without-delay-n944816

On Saturday, President Donald Trump rallied the Republican Party to confirm a Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He called filling the vacancy an “obligation” to be fulfilled “without delay.”

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices,” the president tweeted. “We have this obligation, without delay!”

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg, an impressive justice and a liberal lion of the Court, passed away on Friday at the age of 87.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will consider Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has called for the Senate to wait until after the election, rather than rushing to confirm a potential Trump nominee.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

