A couple of damaged books would likely been accidents. A dozen or so may have been coincidence or may have been intentional. With around 1000 reports of damaged copies of Candace Owens’ new book, Blackout, being sent out by Amazon, this is very clearly a targeted attack on the conservative’s merchandise as well as those who order them.

Owens is no stranger to unhinged attacked by leftists. As a female African-American conservative, she does not fit the prescribed ideology progressives like to bestow on minorities. She supports President Trump and is a vocal supporter of limited government philosophies. That makes her a direct threat to the narrative pressed by both Democrats and mainstream media.

According to Owens, she’s receiving tons of reports about damages to her books before they’re shipped that include getting stepped on and even having Vaseline or similar substance smeared on them.

Dear @amazon. About 1,000 people have written to let me know that your employees appear to be stomping on and in this case, smearing Vaseline on my books before mailing them. I know it must have pained you to ship out all 90,000 copies you had in stock— but this is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/ADwXmhJDn5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 19, 2020

“The pettiness will do nothing to thwart sales. Let’s try to get the next 100,000 that I plan to sell out of your warehouse, treated with a bit more respect by the looney lefties packing the product, please,” Owens tweeted.

It is incumbent on Amazon and law enforcement to treat this seriously. One can argue that this is a hate crime targeting a woman of color for her beliefs. At the very least, it’s an extension of the hideous leftist tactics that are tearing our nation apart.

