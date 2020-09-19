https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/congressmen-want-netflix-prosecuted-child-porn/

Several members of Congress have written to Attorney General Bill Barr asking for a prosecution of Netflix for “child pornography.”

The issue is the content of the new movie released on the streaming service called “Cuties.”

It has been harshly criticized by multiple groups for is blatant sexualization of young girls.

“The First Amendment protects corporations and individuals from obscenity law if they can prove artistic expression, but this protection rightfully does not apply to child pornography,” the letter by Reps. Doug Collins, R-Ga., Jim Banks, R-Ind., and 32 of colleagues said.

“‘Cuties’ is child pornography and its distributors should be prosecuted accordingly.”

United States federal law defines child pornography as “any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor, and that conduct does not need to specifically depict sexual activity to qualify.”

The letter said the movie meets that definition in several scenes.

“‘Cuties’ defenders claim that the film intends to criticize the objectification of young girls,” the letter said. “The reality is that ‘Cuties’ does depict minors engaged in sexually explicit acts. It’s visual fodder for pedophiles and its message is beside the point.”

The letter explained “Cuties” contains “a scene where an 11-year-old girl dressed in a tank and panties in splashed with water and begins twerking in a frenzied kind of way.”

There’s also the “display of an 11-year-old child’s bare breast.”

One reviewer recently found: “What the Avengers movies are to comic-book geeks, Cuties is to pedophiles.”

The letter states: “The reality is that Cuties does depict minors engaged in sexually explicit acts. It’s visual fodder for pedophiles and its message is beside the point.”

The members of Congress say they will await a response from Barr.

