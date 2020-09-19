https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/cotton-says-senate-will-move-forward-without-delay-scotus-nominee-coons?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, recently added to President Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court picks, said Sunday the Senate “will move forward without delay” once the president names his nominee to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

Sen. Chris Coons,D-Del., during an interview on the same Fox News Sunday program argued that Republicans set a precedent in 2016 by refusing to move ahead with President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland and that they should abide by that precedent now.

Coons said the nomination of Garland came many months before the 2016 election whereas this new vacancy on the nation’s high court has arisen much closer to Election Day and voting has already begun in half of states.

“So if they were going to set a new precedent that in an election year there shouldn’t be a hearing, meetings, votes, they should live by it,” Coons said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement Friday following the death of Justice Ginsburg said that the Senate will hold a vote on Trump’s forthcoming nominee.

“In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” McConnell said.

“By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise. President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” he said.

