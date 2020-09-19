https://nationalfile.com/could-romney-backstab-gop-because-hes-a-protege-of-ghislaines-dad-who-profited-off-aborted-fetuses/

Utah GOP senator Willard “Mitt” Romney might join his fellow members of the GOP Quisling Surrender Caucus and decide NOT to vote for President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill dead Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court vacancy before the November 3 presidential election — even though Democrat Vote By Mail schemes could result in a contested election scenario that ends up at the Supreme Court. Quisling Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is going to backstab the Republicans as usual. Trump needs 51 votes in the Senate and Republicans only have 53 senators including Romney, Murkowski, and quisling Susan Collins. Why is Romney, who opposed Trump during the impeachment farce, such a constant loser and establishment water boy? Is it because he personally profited off abortion, which was a pastime loved and protected by the late Ginsburg? Is it because he owes his career to accused human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s father? Let’s explore!

Romney has his own problems that make it clear he is not a real conservative and underscore why Romney is so maliciously anti-Trump.

Romney Invested In Stericycle, the baby fetus disposal company long utilized by Planned Parenthood clinics

David Corn reported in 2012:

Earlier this year, Mitt Romney nearly landed in a politically perilous controversy when the Huffington Post reported that in 1999 the GOP presidential candidate had been part of an investment group that invested $75 million in Stericycle, a medical-waste disposal firm that has been attacked by anti-abortion groups for disposing aborted fetuses collected from family planning clinics…

The company said Romney left the firm in February 1999 to run the troubled 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and likely had nothing to with the deal. The matter never became a campaign issue. But documents filed by Bain and Stericycle with the Securities and Exchange Commission—and obtained by Mother Jones—list Romney as an active participant in the investment. And this deal helped Stericycle, a company with a poor safety record, grow, while yielding tens of millions of dollars in profits for Romney and his partners. The documents—one of which was signed by Romney—also contradict the official account of Romney’s exit from Bain.”

Romney’s Bain Capital Accepted An Early Investment From Robert Maxwell, Father of The Late Pedophile And Accused Human Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s Companion Ghislaine Maxwell

The Telegraph reported in 2012:

“Maxwell, the late owner of Mirror Newspapers, invested $2 million in Mr Romney’s first private equity fund, which launched the controversial career in finance that the Republican presidential challenger now cites as proof of his ability to lead the US to prosperity.

He was recruited by Lyons, a late colleague of Mr Romney’s at Bain & Company and one of the “Guinness Four” who were convicted in 1990 over the infamous share-trading fraud at the drinks firm. Lyons and his family invested almost $3 million in Mr Romney’s fund.”

Telegraph passage ends

Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephew worked for Hillary Clinton’s State Department, highlighting how Romney — who aspired to be Trump’s Secretary of State — is tied into the bipartisan Swamp foreign policy establishment.

Romney’s Foreign Policy Adviser Joseph Cofer Black Served On the Board of Burisma Holdings Alongside Hunter Biden:

The Huffington Post reported in 2017:

“Former Director of CIA’s Counterterrorist Center joined Burisma’s board, and he will help to expand the company’s global presence.

Burisma Group, an independent oil and gas company with operations in Ukraine, announced that Joseph Cofer Black will join the company’s board of directors. Joseph Cofer Black’s past experience includes: Director of CIA’s Counterterrorist Center between 1999 and 2002, and Ambassador at Large for Counter-Terrorism between 2002 and 2004. With such a strong background, Mr. Black will be leading the company’s security and strategic development efforts… Black went on to say, “Knowing all too well the energy and security challenges Ukraine has had to manage, I am pleased to join the Board of a privately held company that has been continuously working to ensure Ukraine’s energy security. Burisma should be proud of its contributions to Ukraine’s economy through its investments in production, job creation and expansion and its tax payments to the state.” Huffington Post passage ends Cofer Black, who served as a special adviser on the Romney 2012 presidential campaign, was listed on the Burisma board at the same time as Hunter Biden, according to the Federalist.

