President Trump visited Fayetteville, North Carolina for his first rally since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The crowd welcomed the President and immediately began cheering “Fill the Seat”:

Crowd begins cheering “Fill that seat” at ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally in North Carolina pic.twitter.com/ES3Fr0ikMw — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) September 19, 2020

Then the President announced he will be announcing his nominee this week and it will be a woman.

“I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman!” –@realDonaldTrump (during rally remarks in Fayetteville, NC) — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 19, 2020

