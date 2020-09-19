https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/crowd-begins-chanting-fill-seat-trump-rally-north-carolina-president-trump-announces-will-name-nominee-week-woman/

President Trump visited Fayetteville, North Carolina for his first rally since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The crowd welcomed the President and immediately began cheering “Fill the Seat”:

Then the President announced he will be announcing his nominee this week and it will be a woman.

Update – President Trump says – IT WILL BE A WOMAN

