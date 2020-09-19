https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/19/dems-have-already-gone-full-tile-crazy-chuck-schumer-gets-reminded-why-the-dems-latest-threat-couldnt-possibly-be-more-meaningless/

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has issued a warning to Republicans if they move to fill the vacant SCOTUS seat before the election:

Schumer’s “you’d better be careful or we’ll get ruthless” threat is nothing short of hilariously self-unaware:

It would be quite hard for Schumer, Pelosi and the Dems to out-crazy themselves after what we’ve seen these last few years.

Schumer felt differently not long ago for some reason:

D’OH!

Editor’s note: A typo has been fixed in the headline.

