https://noqreport.com/2020/09/19/doug-collins-tweets-truth-about-ruth-bader-ginsburg-and-draws-leftist-outrage/

Deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be celebrated by Democrats and even many Republicans as a long-time progressive voice on the bench. Even President Trump reacted with kind words towards her when he heard that she had died. But the fact remains that she was arguably the most ardent promoter of abortion from the bench for the last three decades, and Congressman Doug Collins took the opportunity to remind everyone of that on Twitter.

RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws. With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live. — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) September 19, 2020

Collins is running for Senate in Georgia, competing against fellow Republican Kelly Loeffler, Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock, and a handful of other candidates for the special election of the seat that Johnny Isakson retired from in 2019. It’s a “jungle primary,” meaning the top two candidates will face each other head-to-head in the subsequent general election. Loeffler currently leads in most polls with Collins and Warnock fighting for the second spot.

The Tweet can be questioned for its timing but not for its message. Justice Ginsburg has long defended abortion at all levels, including writing the dissent in a ruling against partial-birth abortion in 2007. The Clinton-appointee has voted against every abortion restriction the bench has seen since joining the Supreme Court in 1993. She even viewed Roe v Wade as too restrictive, once claiming it did not affirm proper abortion rights to a high enough degree.

Leftists were utterly outraged by Collins. They were out in arms on Twitter with vitriol that seemed heavy, even for them. (Warning: Language)

Doug Collins is celebrating the death of a Supreme Court Justice. Unforgivable. RBG deserves better than this garbage. https://t.co/PtEJJQ4w4s — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 19, 2020

This is how “Christian” Doug Collins responds to the death of RBG. This is why we fight! We MUST get these fuckers out of office! pic.twitter.com/04zpoqI60E — Amy Lynn🌊🌺🌈 (@AmyAThatcher) September 19, 2020

Doug Collins can literally go fuck himself. https://t.co/6c07QZVKXe — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) September 19, 2020

Doug Collins, an obviously fake Christian, danced on the grave of Ruth Bader Ginsburg before her body was even cold.

This is who the GOP is. Never let them forget it. https://t.co/FcloYJ3bl0 — Lola (@ItJustDsntMattr) September 19, 2020

Vote this fucking slime ball Doug Collins out of office. https://t.co/fFiICsGozV — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 19, 2020

“After seeing these hideous GOP responses to RBG’s death, it’s clearer than ever this is the most important election of our lives,” said Scott Dworkin https://t.co/2mWvcuNw01 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 19, 2020

If there is a lower life form than Doug Collins, may it emerge from the fetid swamp of Georgia. What a disgrace. What a hypocrite. We can do better than this. https://t.co/h9OwqqIuft — Helen (@HCandler) September 19, 2020

This tweet is f’d up even for Doug Collins. White conservative men smell blood in the water. They don’t give a damn about unborn babies. They care about telling women what they can and can’t do with their own bodies. So disrespectful. So brazen. So typical. https://t.co/o6HIrO3bx9 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 19, 2020

Doug Collins and his white patriarchal mindset that would use our Courts as a weapon of control is EXACTLY why we fight for #RBG‘s legacy. https://t.co/jgN1yvjeck — ilyseh (@ilyseh) September 19, 2020

Doug Collins is so pro-life, he’s celebrating someone’s death Bet he thinks Trump’s Covid response (which has led to thousands of excess deaths) was great as well The GOP is in the political sewer https://t.co/Zre2nG9xNF — Jacob Powley (@PowleyJacob) September 19, 2020

Doug Collins is a fucking disgrace, she isnt even in the ground yet! What the fuck is wrong with you??? https://t.co/IpWRwEiuag — Wiral.Marrot (@MarrotWiral) September 19, 2020

Doug Collins doesn’t give a shit about babies – he’s just a piece of garbage playing to his audience. And he doesn’t represent the Georgia I know. @ReverendWarnock has a chance to win this seat. Please please please donate to his campaign. https://t.co/T0v6wmdJ2b — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) September 19, 2020

I almost broke my fucking phone reading Doug Collins vile tweet. So I will donate to @ReverendWarnock to channel the rage. — DeMarcus 🛹 (@semperdiced) September 19, 2020

What trash. Hey, Doug Collins what about those kids in cages. Always concerned for a fetus never the children that are alive. https://t.co/yJglZxQvRO — R M Finny (@7990beea006e4ba) September 19, 2020

We would love to get Doug Collins on our show to discuss RBG, abortion, and other issues. Nothing he said was untrue. The reactions to his Tweet were as unhinged as we’ve seen from the left, and that’s saying a lot.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

