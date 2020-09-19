https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/epic-amish-trump-supporters-hold-cow-horse-wagon-carriage-trump-parade-fredericksburg-ohio-vvdeo/

You gotta LOVE Trump Supporters!

The Amish held a Pro-Trump Patriots Parade for President Trump in Fredericksburg, Ohio on Saturday.

The parade included cows, horses, wagons and carriages!

More…

