You gotta LOVE Trump Supporters!
The Amish held a Pro-Trump Patriots Parade for President Trump in Fredericksburg, Ohio on Saturday.
The parade included cows, horses, wagons and carriages!
Amish for Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vUHYuiDiOI
— RedCap004BU (@BuCap004) September 19, 2020
All of the enthusiasm is on Trump’s side. When was the last time you saw the Amish community get involved like this? https://t.co/uqGp7XWN8L
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 19, 2020