In the wake of the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Joe Biden made it clear he doesn’t want President Donald Trump to pick her replacement. “Let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg.”

But, back in 2016, Joe Biden had a very different attitude toward confirming SCOTUS nominees in a presidential election year. While attempting to distance himself from his own words from 1992 against the nomination of a Supreme Court justice during an election year (when George H.W. Bush was president) Biden said the following, in an attempt to clarify his past remarks:

“I made it absolutely clear that I would go forward with the confirmation process, as chairman — even a few months before a presidential election — if the nominee were chosen with the advice, and not merely the consent, of the Senate — just as the Constitution requires.”

But, as Tyler O’Neil noted earlier, the left only thinks Republicans like Mitch McConnell are hypocrites on this issue. They’re clearly forgotten that Democrats like Biden, Barack Obama, and Chuck Schumer were all for the nomination and confirmation of Supreme Court justices in an election year.

And now they have to come to terms with the fact that there’s a video of Joe Biden from 2016 making the case for Donald Trump to nominate, and the Senate to confirm, a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

I can just imagine the ads that this clip will be used in over the next several weeks.

