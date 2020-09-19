https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/exclusive-iraq-war-hero-triple-amputee-brian-kolfage-refutes-sdny-charges-ny-agents-abused-upon-arrest-charges-bogus/

As we reported previously, there are many indications the recent indictment of Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage and others by the SDNY smells of prosecutorial abuse.



Three weeks ago war hero and triple amputee Brian Kolfage was arrested for bogus charges related to his, Bannon’s and two other gentlemen’s efforts in building a wall on the Southern Border. The 15 New York USPIS agents who arrested him dragged him into their arrest vehicle with his one good arm!

The New York Post reported today on the arrest:

Kolfage claimed the feds sought to humiliate him during his Aug. 20 arrest. He said that morning a squad of United States Postal Inspection Service agents ordered him out of bed and would not allow him to take his prosthetic limbs for the 90-minute drive to a Pensacola courthouse. “How does a person with no legs get into a vehicle that’s not equipped for a wheelchair?” the former Air Force senior airman said. “I had to get on my butt and crawl up into it like a monkey with one arm and in the rain. My kids were watching. It was humiliating.”

Then the Post reported:

The feds further charged that Kolfage made the fraud a family affair, with his wife being paid by the non-profit for unspecified “media.” “That never happened,” Kolfage told The Post of payments to his wife, Instagram influencer Ashley Kolfage. He also denied spending We Build The Wall money on luxury items laid out in the indictment. “I bought that boat a year before We Build The Wall,” Kolfage said. The 40-foot-foot motorboat, named Warfighter, made a July 4th appearance in a Trump Boat parade near Destin, Fla. Kolfage says he gets $100,000 a year from the Department of Veterans Affairs for his combat related injuries and also does data work for fundraisers and political campaigns. “I’m not living a lavish life by any freaking means,” Kolfage said, adding, “We are a good middle class family. Thank God I have a house that was given to me by the Gary Sinise Foundation.”

We contacted Kolfage and he claimed the SDNY was incorrect.

He claims he hasn’t done a material renovation to his house in years. The Gary Sinise Foundation built his home and covered the mortgage just like every home they build for severely wounded veterans.

Kolfage provided proof from home renovations on Instagram that the work was done in January and February 2018, long before the Go Fund Me account was set up for the Build the Wall project:

Kolfage says:

If anything my life was more “lavish” before the wall… didn’t take a single real vacation the entire time. Didn’t do anything major for my family. I worked my ass off for free the first year.

The SDNY is in a real embarrassing situation. They abused a triple amputee Iraq War hero and made him drag himself shamelessly into their arrest vehicle in the rain. They didn’t provide any accommodations for his disabilities received in the war. They did this in front of his family. They charged him with bogus crimes and now are likely facing a lawsuit for the abuse they caused this disabled hero.

The SDNY should be shut down and rebuilt from scratch.

