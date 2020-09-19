https://illicitinfo.com/uncategorized/2020/09/20/f-you-ruth-bader-ginsburg-f-you-for-not-retiring-under-obama-leftists-flip-over-rbgs-death/

[Opinion] I want to express my condolences for the family of the late icon and Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While I did not agree with most of her political views or interpretation of the US Constitution, there is no denying that the woman was a trailblazer and refused to compromise on what she thought was right. The woman inspired a great number of leaders, especially women, in a time when feminism and the fight for women’s rights was much more relevant.

That being said, the left did not seem to react to her passing with the same sentiment. At least not this selection of Twitter users, who made complete and total asses of out themselves:

fuck you Ruth Bader Ginsburg fuck you for not retiring under Obama fuck you for dying under Trump fuck you fuck you fuck you — nicole 👀 (@BadBunnyTwitch) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement is going to be a Gen-Xer white nationalist. Fuck any of you who didn’t vote for Hillary. — 💛🐝⚖️ The Supreme Court is always on the ballot (@Needle_of_Arya) September 18, 2020

Fuckity-fuck-fuck-fuck

Rest in peace RBG. Thank you for all you did for all of us. https://t.co/9Z8pTuePb0 — N. O. Tsubtle (@Notbuyingthisbs) September 18, 2020

In a since deleted tweet:

As Jim Hoft of the one and only Gateway Pundit pointed out, Mike Cernovich called it:

It’s about to get real nasty — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 18, 2020

I hope you are prepared, when Trump wins this election the preverbal ‘Schiff’ is going to hit the fan. If the Dems end up stealing the election expect to be persecuted like Americans have never been persecuted since the Cvil War (the 1st one.)

As my buddy in the UK says, the left has complete ‘lost the plot.’

