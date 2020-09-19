https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/figures-now-video-obama-argued-2016-need-fill-open-scotus-slot-immediately-video/

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement late Friday night on the passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In the statement, Obama demanded the Republican controlled Senate not vote on any replacement for Ginsburg until a new president is sworn following the November presidential election.

As Cristina Laila reported earlier — that wasn’t what Barack Obama said back in 2016!

Obama pushed to fill the vacant SCOTUS slot IMMEDIATELY!

The need for a ninth justice is undeniably clear. #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/L1EBgNbh3Q — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 19, 2016

In fact, now there is video — Where Barack Obama argued the US Constitution demanded the empty slot be filled immediately!

Barack Obama: The Constitution is pretty clear about what is supposed to happen now. When there is a vacancy on the Supreme Court, the President of the United States is to nominate someone. The Senate is to consider that nomination and either they disapprove that nominee or that nominee is elevated to the Supreme Court. Historically this has not been viewed as a question.

[embedded content]

