https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/19/fill-the-seat-will-chamberlain-notes-that-amy-coney-barrett-has-already-gone-through-senate-confirmation-hearings/

We’d like to see the Senate seat President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as quickly as possible — it could have even longer-lasting implications than a Harris-Biden administration would, as there would be a check on their power in the Judicial branch.

Trump spoke with McConnell on Friday night and identified his three top choices for Ginsburg’s seat as Judges Amy Coney Barrett, Barbara Lagoa and Amul Thapar. Barrett is considered the front runner. ⁦@maggieNYT⁩ https://t.co/LE4Twik86u — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 19, 2020

We’re not sure who the nominee will be, but Judge Amy Coney Barrett has been on the short-list for a Supreme Court seat for a while, and Human Events editor-in-chief Will Chamberlin reminds us that Barrett already went through Senate confirmation hearings in 2017 when she was named to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate confirmed her then, so why not let those be the hearings and just have a vote?

We already had hearings for Amy Coney Barrett just a few years ago We don’t need to give the Democrats further opportunities to indulge their anti-Catholic bigotry No hearings#FillTheSeat — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 19, 2020

Absolutely not. Amy Corey Barett is good to go with no hearings. Just a floor vote.Can get this done in record time.#FillTheSeat — Are You Not Entertained? (@SheriHerman10) September 19, 2020

Brilliant point. — jgunn (@jogundovit) September 19, 2020

They can still do their anti-Catholic rantings to the media and on social media. Nominate and vote. — Coalcracker (@CrackingCoal) September 19, 2020

Make the God damn touchdown. — Prin❌e (Nominate Amy Coney-Barrett to SCOTUS) (@TaskForceAEGIS) September 19, 2020

After all the BS the dems have pulled, I just want to do whatever pisses them off the most. — The Electric Cowboy (@_electriccowboy) September 19, 2020

Announce the nominee and straight to the Senate floor for a vote – as soon as you get the rogue “Republicans” in line. Don’t let them screw this up, put as much pressure on them as is needed because too much is at stake. — PZieger (@ZSlantXPost_88) September 19, 2020

I agree, just do it. — Aceblue 45 (@45Aceblue) September 19, 2020

No hearings! We have the White House and Senate, let’s do this! #FillTheSeat — marietweetss 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@marietweetss) September 19, 2020

I agree. Go straight to votes. Do not let what happened to Brett happen again. — I’m That Guy 🇺🇸🤜🏻🤡🤛🏾🇺🇸 (@great1_nate) September 19, 2020

Actually, a lot of people think hearings would be a good idea. Wouldn’t it be great to watch vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris showboat against a Catholic woman as she did against Brett Kavanaugh?

No. I’m Catholic. Let them do it so we can all see what they’re up to. — The New Adventures of Henry (@Car94Hen) September 19, 2020

Will, I want hearings. I want the angry, vitriolic venom spitting left to go Kavanaugh x 10 on Barrett. Let them do this right before the election. Let those “Trump has a problem with suburban moms” see them try and destroy a mother of 7. Then let America vote. — Tango_Whiskey (@TangoWhiskey19) September 19, 2020

Hearings on ACB would be a great opportunity for Democrats to lose more Catholic voters though. — Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) September 19, 2020

We absolutely do. We need the Dem VP nominee to accuse a Catholic woman with multiracial family with charges of radicalism, sexism and racism. — Sloth🦥Capital (@SlothCapital) September 19, 2020

Are you kidding me? Having video of Democrats attacking a suburban mom and catholic? This is exactly what we want! — VertigoDC (@vertigo_dc) September 19, 2020

Nope. Let the country see how Democrats browbeat mothers in primetime. The alternative is 15 funerals for RBG with Biden looking empathetic. Play hard ball. — Buddy Smot 🇺🇸 (@Vanillaslider) September 19, 2020

Disagree. Let the Dems immolate themselves attacking a person for their faith. They won’t be able to help themselves. It’d be fine to limit it to a bring-down since the last hearing, but don’t give them an excuse or talking point that the process wasn’t followed. — Dan Treppil (@DanTreppil) September 19, 2020

How about just enough hearings to allow the Dem Senators to exhibit their demonic behavior again? The spectacle could easily result in a larger majority for GOP. Durbin, Coons, & Booker might want to be respectful to any nominee-voters may have short memories, but not that short. — EEBexChess (@ex2becks) September 19, 2020

Hearings might not sway any dedicated Biden supporters, but they could turn off undecides, especially suburban moms. Let’s see Harris beat up Barrett and see where it gets her.

'THIS THIS THIS': John Fund explains why the U.S. needs a full complement of SCOTUS Justices for election day

