https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/19/flashback-barack-obama-tells-senate-to-do-its-job-as-the-need-for-a-ninth-justice-is-undeniably-clear/

As Twitchy reported earlier, National Review’s John Fund made a great point: We’re going to want a ninth justice on the Supreme Court if we end up in another Bush v. Gore situation after the election.

Former President Barack Obama also saw the need for a ninth justice back in October of 2016. We’d almost forgotten the #DoYourJob hashtag that was going around at the time, but he’s right: The Senate should do its job and vote on a successor to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Yeah, thanks Obama, for real this time.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...