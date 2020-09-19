https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/09/flashback-timeline-of-democrats-brutal-attacks-on-brett-kavanaugh/

If you were angry then, just wait until Democrats brutalize the nominee to fill the Ginsburg vacancy.

President Trump has stated that he will move “without delay” to name a nominee to fill the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.  Speculation is rampant about whom he will nominate, but one thing we can count on is Democrats behaving shamefully.

We know this because of the way they relentlessly and groundlessly tried to destroy Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

Here at LI, we covered that vile spectacle from beginning to end.

Major developments:

Ford’s testimony was  a disaster for the anti-Kavanaugh mob, as we noted:

She couldn’t deliver. The persons she claimed were witnesses were unable to substantiate her claims, and it didn’t help that her story didn’t hold up even under the most casual scrutiny. Where did this assault take place? She didn’t know. When did it take place? She didn’t know. How did she get to the location of the assault or get home from that same location? She didn’t know. Who was there? She claimed that four people were and named them, but none of them substantiated her claim.

Republicans did everything they could to hear her out, even offering at one point to come to California since she claimed she had a fear of flying (a fear that is debunked by her extensive air travel records). She had her day in front of the Senate committee, and it didn’t go well for her.

The fifty-eleventh FBI investigation into the litany of bogus sexual misconduct allegations turned up nothing

Kavanaugh defended himself:

The increasingly crazy allegations against Kavanaugh collapsed, one by one:

https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/watch/julie-swetnick-speaks-about-alleged-behavior-by-judge-kavanaugh-1334265923929?v=raila&

A witness was allegedly pressured to change her testimony:

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse beclowned himself:

Sen. Kamala Harris lied about Kavanaugh on birth control

No, Kavanaugh “did not refer to contraceptives as ‘abortion-inducing drugs’ as his own view, he was summarizing Priests for Life’s case”

And then there was the infamous “bland eater” allegation:

The pile-on by various leftwing activists and agitators was, at that time, shocking:


Anti-Kavanaugh activists harassed and threatened Republican lawmakers:

The media, of course, was all-in against Kavanaugh:

All of this was too much for Sen. Lindsey Graham:

Ultimately:

But they just can’t let it go.

Two years later, Sen. Chuck Schumer threatened Justice Kavanaugh (and Justice Gorsuch):

If anything, Democrats and their burning, looting, murdering hordes will be even more brazenly, disgracefully awful this time.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...