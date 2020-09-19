https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/former-fox-news-host-bill-oreilly-defends-newt-gingrich-network-flap-george-soros-video/

A very strange thing happened on FOX News this week.

Newt Gingrich talked about the fact that George Soros gave massive financial backing to radical leftists who ran for district attorney in various states, and basically got shut down by some of the network hosts.

A few days later, former FOX News host Bill O’Reilly stood up for Gingrich.

You can’t keep the truth under the carpet !!! Bill O’Reilly on Fox News’ Awkward George Soros Moment He blames Melissa Francis directly and FOX News. “Soros is using his billions of dollars to undermine the justice system in the United States—and you can’t discuss that?” pic.twitter.com/124lZrw0t2 — ™ (@EMKA17 on PARLER) (@EM_KA_17) September 18, 2020

Newt Gingrich also wrote a column about this subject.

From The American Mind:

The Soros Cover-Up I have been watching a truly curious phenomenon over the past few days. It seems there is suddenly a movement in media to silence anyone who speaks out against George Soros—and, specifically, his funding of radical prosecutors seeking to change the criminal justice system by simply ignoring certain crimes. This happened to me personally this week while I was being interviewed on Fox’s Outnumbered. When I brought up Soros’s plan to get pro-criminal, anti-police prosecutors elected across the country, two of the show’s participants interrupted me and forcefully asserted that Soros was not involved. Host Harris Faulkner, it seemed, was stunned by the interruptions, and did her part to move the show forward after some awkward silence. The next day, she addressed the strange moment during the show and condemned censorship. Immediately after the show, Twitter and other social media went crazy. People were alleging that any criticism of Soros’s political involvement is automatically false, anti-Semitic, or both. This is ludicrous. Soros’s plan to elect these prosecutors has been well documented already—and it has nothing to do with his spiritual or ethnic background.

Newt Gingrich was right about all of this.

The treatment he received on FOX News made absolutely no sense.

