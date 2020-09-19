https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/19/former-obama-car-czar-steve-rattner-reminds-dems-who-handed-the-court-to-conservatives-and-they-dont-like-it/

Democrats, including Barack Obama, are calling for a vote to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat to not be taken until next year:

#BREAKING: Obama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election https://t.co/rmisj3MxCK pic.twitter.com/cnyfiBSoP2 — The Hill (@thehill) September 19, 2020

And speaking of Obama, his former “car czar” Steve Rattner had a reminder that everybody needs to hear, especially Democrats:

Harry Reid will go down in history for having handed the court to conservatives when he took the first step toward eliminating the 60 vote requirement for confirmation.https://t.co/CV5L2xsTHp — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) September 18, 2020

Arrogance on the part of the Democrats was one of the reasons:

They didnt think she would lose — TheHistorian (@TheHistorian19) September 19, 2020

They sure didn’t, which is why the country’s in the midst of a nearly four-year meltdown. Anyway, back to the point: “Thank you Harry Reid!”

Had to be done! https://t.co/R9aSr4qQwe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2020

Democrats regretting breaking the rules right now. https://t.co/slb1pEaiXm — 🇺🇲 Katie Yonke 🇺🇲 (@JKHomestead) September 19, 2020

Among Dems who don’t like Rattner’s take are Brad Woodhouse and former Harry Reid deputy chief of staff Adam Jentleson:

Bullshit. I stood with Harry Reid the day he ended the filibuster on lower court nominees in response to never before seen obstruction of Obama’s picks by McConnell and Senate GOPers. To have let MM and the GOP minority thwart all Obama’s picks wld have been unconscionable./1 — Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) September 19, 2020

And this whole take rests on the insane belief that a power hungry shameless hack like MM woundn’t have ended the filibuster on judicial nominees the first chance he got – and it ignores the fact MM ended the filibuster on SCOTUS nominees – not Reid. — Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) September 19, 2020

Let me just stop you right there. Think for one second about whether Mitch McConnell would have sat back and let Democrats filibuster Trump’s nominees in 2017. If you think McConnell would have waited more than a few weeks to go nuclear himself, I have a bridge to sell you. https://t.co/5Ako9kfhpv — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) September 19, 2020

Well, Reid sure saved his successors the trouble of having to “go nuclear” all on their own.

