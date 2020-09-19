https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/19/former-obama-car-czar-steve-rattner-reminds-dems-who-handed-the-court-to-conservatives-and-they-dont-like-it/

Democrats, including Barack Obama, are calling for a vote to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat to not be taken until next year:

And speaking of Obama, his former “car czar” Steve Rattner had a reminder that everybody needs to hear, especially Democrats:

Arrogance on the part of the Democrats was one of the reasons:

They sure didn’t, which is why the country’s in the midst of a nearly four-year meltdown. Anyway, back to the point: “Thank you Harry Reid!”

Among Dems who don’t like Rattner’s take are Brad Woodhouse and former Harry Reid deputy chief of staff Adam Jentleson:

Well, Reid sure saved his successors the trouble of having to “go nuclear” all on their own.

