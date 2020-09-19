https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/09/19/friday-night-riots-return-to-portland-police-appear-to-be-well-rested-by-the-way-they-respond/
About The Author
Related Posts
Not Sure What To Get Them For Christmas? How About Monthly Gear, Swag, And Memorabilia Supporting Our President?
December 16, 2019
UNC Charlotte Shooting Suspect In Custody, 2 Dead
April 30, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy