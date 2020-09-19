https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/google-insider-bombshell-book-deleted-will-shake-foundations-silicon-valley/

(BREITBART) An upcoming book from Breitbart News investigative reporter Allum Bokhari is set to “shake the foundations of Silicon Valley,” according to a Big Tech source who has worked at numerous tech giants including Google.

The book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election, will be published by Center Street on September 22, and is currently available for preorder at Barnes & Noble and other retailers.

“When voters find out what big tech companies have done to meddle in the coming election, they’ll be rightly furious” said the source, who worked on key Google products for several years.

“The level of covert manipulation is breathtaking. Every American who’s worried about the future of free and fair elections should read this book.”

